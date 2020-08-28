Politics

NDC, NPP have lost integrity and honesty - Nunoo-Mensah on why he's joining GUM

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah Rtd

Brigadier General (Retired) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces has joined the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) claiming his former party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks integrity and honesty.

According to him, the leading political parties in the country especially the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the NDC have lost it and he believes the Ghana Union Movement(GUM) is the only political entity that still has the fundamentals.



The former member of the National Democratic Congress made this known in an interview ion Accra-based Neat FM.



“We have destroyed what Nkrumah tried to build; we can’t go on like this we need to rebuild the party. I told former President Rawlings I can’t go back to the NDC because that is not the party he created; no integrity or honesty and NPP too; not good. We lack the courage, to tell the truth.”



Ghana is morally sick, needs urgent treatment – Nunoo-Mensah



It would be recalled that the Former National Security Adviser in August 2014 in a Ghanaweb report, expressed frustration at the moral decadence in the country, saying until critical introspection is carried out, the nation will continue to wallow in a state of “gloom” and “despair”.



To the Head of the Human Security Department of the National Security Council Secretariat, there is no need for Ghana to go anywhere looking for answers to its economic problems.

“We know what to do but lack the moral and political will to do so.”



Brigadier-General Nunoo Mensah was speaking over the weekend at a special ceremony to confer on him an honorary doctorate degree in humanity by the Pan-African Bible Seminary due to his philanthropic works.



“We are morally a sick nation,” he stated, mincing no words. “We need to seek urgent treatment.”



“We do not have patriots anymore,” he said, citing the recent ignominy suffered by the nation as a result of the cash demands made by members of the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, at the 2014 FIFA World Cup."



He said the only way to get the nation back on track is “to take certain brave measures to deal with this.”

