NDC, NPP reps in near exchange of blows on live radio

But for the swift intervention of the studio producers and the host, the District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains would have traded blows during a live studio radio discussion on Akoma FM’s weekend flagship programme Wonsom with former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi.

The heated confrontation ensued after the DCE, Joseph Owusu, popularly known as Odenkyem, representing the New patriotic Party (NPP) on the programme, took on the former MCE, Kwasi Ofori Agyemang, who represented the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for questioning Deputy Railways Minister, Andy Appiah Kusi’s submission on the cost of the Kumasi-Obuasi railways project yet to begin in the Ashanti Region.



What appeared to have been a normal, friendly studio discussion of ideas turned into the trading of insults and serious verbal abuse, resulting into a near brutal scuffle.



But for the timely intervention of the host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, a different story would have been told.



The host had to abruptly break for over 10 minutes to calm the two hot-tempered politicians down.

Wonsom is a weekend political show on Akoma FM which seeks to discuss the major political and social issues that made headlines within the week.



Watch the video below:



