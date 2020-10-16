NDC, NPP rule has been full of corruption, stealing and incompetence - CPP candidate

President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

Parliamentary candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), in the Okaikwei North constituency Abdul Hamidu Futa, has taken a swipe at the ring New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to put Ghana on the path of progress, prosperity, and economic empowerment.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said no government in Ghana’s history has been able to bet the record of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the lives of Ghanaians have not improved despite the numerous promises these two parties gave Ghanaians before assuming power.



He, therefore, wants Ghanaian voters to vote massively for the CPP to come and deliver competent leadership and accountable leadership.



He said the CPP is the only party with the track record to manage Ghana far better than any other political party in our political dispensation.

Sir Futa as he affectionately called said Ghanaian voters must think about the future of their wards and invest in them by vote massively for the CPP.



A vote for the CPP he added is a vote against corruption, mismanagement, incompetence, and stealing of state resources.



A vote for the NDC and NPP is a wasted vote, but a vote for the CPP is a solid vote for progress and prosperity.