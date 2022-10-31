0
NDC National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo, loses mom

Ofosu Ampofu's Mom NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo with his mom

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has reportedly lost his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu, popularly known as Auntie Mary.

The NDC Chairman, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, October 31, 2022, said that his mother passed on in the early hours of the day at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

He indicated that Auntie Mary was 84 years old.

“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital.

"She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” parts of Ofosu-Ampofo’s post read.

