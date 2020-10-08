NDC PC for Okaikoi North files nomination

Theresa Lardi Awuni, NDC PC for Okaikoi North Constituency

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi North constituency Theresa Lardi Awuni has submitted her nomination forms to the district office of the electoral commission in Achimota College, Accra.

The event witnessed a massive show of support from the youth of Okaikoi North for the young, humble, accessible, dynamic and highly-spirited politician.



Madam Awuni, who is a project management consultant and three times constituency women organizer, is challenging the sitting Member of Parliament Fuseini of the NPP.



In her address to the party supporters after filing her forms with the EC, she revealed that Okaikoi North Constituency has been on her heart since the her infancy and she feels this is the right time for her as the face of the youth and women to help solve the critical needs of the people.

“The youth are ready, we have the energy, we have the men and women, we can do it and change Okaikoi North to become a better place. I am in the CAN-DO spirit and we can do it,” she said.



She also emphasized that at this stage there will be the need to listen to some critical advice, seek the face of God and further assess what has been contributing to the downfall and weaknesses of all those PCs who have come and gone.



She admonished the EC to remain neutral in their dealings with the parties and pledged to abide by all the rules of the game and assured her supporters that come December 7,she will be declared the victor in the coming elections.