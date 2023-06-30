NDC PROFORUM congratulates Gyakye Quayson

Gyakye Quayson , MP elect for Assin North

The NDC Professionals Forum (PROFORUM), has congratulated MP-elect for Assin North,James Gyakye Quayson on his victory during the by-election.

The Forum in a statement said the victory was “resounding” despite the acts of vote buying by their oponents.



The statement signed by Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, the national president of of the Forum also commended the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.



He also thanked the 2020 running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress at the National, Regional, Constituency, and Branch levels as well as NDC members of Parliament led by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson for their efforts.



James Quayson won the closely contested by-election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes while his main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party polled 12,630 representing 42.15%.



The Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enyonam Sefanu polled only 87 votes.

Below is the statement of the NDC PROFORUM.



NDC Professionals Forum (PROFORUM), wishes to congratulate Hon. James Gyakye Quayson on his resounding victory during the Assin North constituency bye-election as the MP-elect on Tuesday 27th June 2023.



This victory was achieved despite the numerous daunting challenges encountered.



We also wish to thank our flag bearer H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and 2020 running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress at the National, Regional, Constituency and Branch levels as well as all members of NDC from all corners of the country who pitched camp in the constituency to ensure total victory.

Not forgetting our gallant members of Parliament led by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson for his relentless efforts.



Our most sincere thanks go to the discerning good people of Assin North who defied all odds, and spoke loud and clear in defense of “Justice and development” for good work done.



The emphatic statement made by the good people of Assin North in the face of financial inducements, security threats, and flippant abuse of incumbents is an indicator that this country can be rescued from misleadership.



The PROFORUM also extends appreciation to the IGP, Mr. George Akuffo Dampare for the professionalism exhibited by his officers deployed and the Electoral Commission for its effectiveness on this particular occasion.



This is the Ghana we want to build.