NDC Polls: Ablekuma South Organiser calls out regional executives for working against party interest

The Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ablekuma South constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Alfred Addotey Allotey, has called out regional executives of the party for playing outside the book.

According to him, some executives of the party at that level have flouted some of the fundamental rules manning the running of elections in the constituencies, thereby causing divisions and creating a group of aggrieved persons in the party.



Speaking to GhanaWeb immediately after he was declared the winner of the polls with a total vote of 1013, Alfred Allotey stated that his resounding victory is a confirmation of a new wind blowing all across the party in general.



“We have a Member of Parliament – I just want to be so emphatic, who today stands as one of the best Members of Parliament in Ghana. There are many constituencies surrounding us who are just pleading within their hearts, and they are overjoyed to have Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije as their Member of Parliament.



“This man is doing a yeoman’s job, but we have a certain kind of leadership that is not ready to make the man triumph… how can we have such a man and we’ll have some people within us who think not about our people, but only think about their stomach, and these are the people not making the visible works done by this man, seen by his people.



“But I believe that this resounding victory, which is blowing all over, will give Ablekuma South the kind of image that everybody must see,” he stated.

Alfred Addotey Allotey further called out the regional executives of the party for acting in bad faith and producing aggrieved members of the party from their actions.



He however reassured everyone that he will use his influence to ensure that the party robes everybody back in so that they can collectively work towards winning the national elections of 2024.



“Today, we have regional leadership and they must watch some of these decisions. I want to use your medium to cation our regional executives, that they’ve done something which mustn’t be repeated anywhere.



“The decision is that, in our party, we have rules and regulations, and one of them is that every polling station must be conterminous to a branch, so if we have a branch here, don’t we have to look within for people to man them for us? But look, some people will say it because of their interests, not the interest of our party, but today, that resounding victory of the people of Ablekuma South has been shown.



“They just took the register of this state and they took it to another far place. Today, these people are aggrieved, but I believe as an organizer, I will work within my strength to bring those two parties together and in 2024, they’ll join our campaign,” Addotey Allotey stressed.

