NDC Polls: Brogya Genfi runs to court after shocking defeat

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: James Osei Brown, Contributor

Defeated member of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi who contested the National Youth Organiser position has run to court to secure an injunction against the party and the duly elected organizer George Opare Addo

The bitter Sammy Gyamfi-backed candidate filed a Writ of Summons, seeking the annulment of the just-ended National Youth Organizer election on the allegation that some 22 TEIN delegates who were supposed to vote in the elections were prevented from voting.

The youth wing of the party will be sent into chaos should the court grant the annulment request as George Opare Addo also known as Pablo fought off heavy machination against him by Sammy Gyamfi, Sam George and others party officials to retain his position.

The young and vibrant lawyer retained his position after a keenly contested election in Cape Coast on Saturday 10th December 2022.

To many, Pablo’s reelection is an expressed choice of the youth wing of the NDC and any attempt to circumvent that will breed chaos spelling doom for the NDC. Pablo, beat his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi by obtaining 533 votes after heavy opposition.

Brogya Genfi, who was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, amassed a total of only 508 votes of the valid votes cast

