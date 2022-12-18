NDC Polls: Joseph Yammin unseats Akamba in National Organiser contest

National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yammin

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yammin has been elected as the new National Organiser of the party.

Mr. Yammin secured victory after beating incumbent NDC National Organiser, Joshua Akamba and five other aspirants in Saturday’s polls.



Yammin who was confident of winning the slot polled 3,730 votes while his closest contender, Joshua Akamba obtained 2035 votes.



Below are the full results:



NATIONAL ORGANIZER



Joshua Hamidu Akamba 2035

Henry Osei Akoto 158



Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill 535



Sidii Abubakari 607



Solomon Yaw Nkansah 302



Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon 1173

Joseph Yammin 3730 (ELECTED)



At least 9,000 delegates were deployed by the party to the Accra Sports Stadium from various constituencies to partake in the congress.



Sixty-three candidates vied for various national positions within the NDC during the 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



