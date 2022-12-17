NDC Polls: Ofosu-Ampofo has surrounded himself with persons who are anti-Mahama - Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, former member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Inusah Fuseini, the former member of Parliament for Tamale Central has outlined some of the things which could work against Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in his quest to retain his position as the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

Inusah Fuseini noted on Joy News that Ofosu-Ampofo is viewed to be in bed with former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is rumored to be lacing his boots to contest John Dramani Mahama for the flagbearer position of the NDC.



According to Inusah Fuseini, such perception has festered because Ofosu-Ampofo has surrounded himself with persons believed to be in the camp of Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



He believes that this notion will work against Ofosu-Ampofo as John Mahama is generally deemed the leader of the party.



Another factor that in the estimation of Inusah Fuseini will spell Ofosu-Ampofo’s end as chairman of the NDC is the belief that he prefers to take unilateral decisions.



“How have decisions in the party been made in the past four years? Has it been all-encompassing? If stakeholders have not been part of the decision-making process, that leaves a large segment of the party whose voice must be heard and factored into decisions out of the decision-making process. We need a chairman who listens and is prepared to consult day or night. Election 2024 is not going to be an easy task.

“On the Congress grounds and in discussion with some colleagues, many have said that they want some freshness in the leadership of the party at the highest level so are prepared to give Asiedu Nketiah a chance.



“What is not working again for Ofosu-Ampofo is the fact that he seems to have surrounded himself with persons who are clearly anti-Mahama. That might be unintended but it has far-reaching consequences. John Mahama, as we speak is the presumptive candidate of the NDC.



“He’s got a large following and is the only living former president of the NDC so that puts him in a very unique to give direction to the party. If people come to the conclusion that, there are others who are refusing or neglecting the present status of John Mahama then people might act otherwise,” he said.



Voting for the National Chairman position and other roles is currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.