NDC Polls: There is nothing like secret ballot taking place - Ofosu-Ampofo protests

Incumbent National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has described the voting process at the party’s 10th National Delegates Congress as a ‘little more chaotic’.

Ofosu-Ampofo is unhappy with certain developments at Accra Sports as he believes they could impact the outcome of the votes.



Whiles, he has no issues with the process, Ofosu-Ampofo is concerned about the closeness of the people in the queue to those casting their votes.



Ofosu-Ampofo notes that the development defeats the principle of secret balloting and that something ought to be done.



He told Metro TV that he will draw the attention of the Planning Committee to the situation.



‘The process is going very well but it is just too crowded. I thought if they barricaded the place and allowed people to move in one by one, we could have been better and more peaceful. The process has been a little more chaotic, not peaceful.

“You go so close to the polling boots and you realize that there is nothing like a secret ballot that is taking place. The distance between the ballot box and polling booth and where the people are standing doesn’t really make it a secret ballot. I went there and asked the police to move the people a little father from the box.



“We all want to have an orderly election, accept the results, and move on as a party but the process must be open, transparent, and orderly and I think it is becoming a little more chaotic.



“Someone has shown something where some cameras have been set up in a way that when people are voting they could capture the voting from the polling booths. It is something that I’m going complain to the Planning Committee that it is unfair for you to set up a camera that locates the polling booth” he said.



Ofosu-Ampofo is competing with Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for the National Chairmanship position.