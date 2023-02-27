9
Menu
News

NDC Primaries: Ablakwa gets ‘free pass’ as nomination closes with no contender

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Smile Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is set for a lone walk in the park in the upcoming primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At the close of nominations on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the third term MP was the only person to pick forms to contest for the party’s slot for the 2024 elections for North Tongu.

“We are running unopposed in the North Tongu NDC Parliamentary Primaries.

“Another reason to serve my beloved constituents better, stronger, harder & more innovatively.

“As you very well know, I don't & will never take your support for granted. Glory be to God,” Mr Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall after nominations closed on Saturday.

The NDC, ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, has slated its primaries for May 13, 2023.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa was first elected in 2012.

He has also served as deputy minister for information and communication.

He is regarded as one of the most active MPs in the current 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The absence of competition for Mr Ablakwa effectively means his fourth term bid is inching closer since North Tongu is classified a safe seat of the NDC being located in the party’s stronghold.



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: