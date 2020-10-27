NDC Running mate begins tour of Volta Region today

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), arrives on her campaign tour in the Volta Region today.

The tour starts with a breast screening exercise as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues to use her platform to share life-saving information during this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month of October.



Prof. Opoku-Ageymang will spend time during various other engagements with traditional authorities, teachers, fisherfolk, community leaders, women and youth groups to fully understand the difficulties they have faced in the last over three and a half years.



She will then present the practical solutions and new opportunities for prosperity for all, that the NDC’s People’s Manifesto offers.

North Tongu, Ho West, Ho Central, Ketu North, Ketu South, Keta, Afadjato South, Hohoe,



Kpando and North Dayi are the constituencies that will host her over the course of her 3-day tour of the region.