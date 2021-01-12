NDC Techiman South candidate sues Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, EC and Clerk of Parliament

Christopher Beyere Baasongti, NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Techiman South

Christopher Beyere Baasongti, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Techiman South is challenging the parliamentary results of his constituency which the Electoral Commission (EC) declared in favour of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate.

In that regard, Christopher Beyere Baasongti has sued Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah who now sits in Parliament, the Electoral Commission, and the Clerk to Parliament.



In a suit filed at the High Court in Wenchi, Beyere Baasongti wants the declaration of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as the winner of the parliamentary elections to be quashed.



He also wants the Court to compel the Electoral Commission to collate the polling station results in the constituency in the presence of the representatives of the candidates.



Christopher Beyere Baasongti is further praying that the High Court will order the EC to declare him the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency.

He averred in his suit that there was no collation of the results of the parliamentary election for the Techiman South constituency and, therefore, no declaration of results could have been made on the 8th of December 2020 as is purported to have been done.



“That on the evening of 9th December 2020 when the Chairperson of the 2nd Responded publicly declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential election in Ghana, she confirmed that the results of the elections at the Techiman South Constituency had by then still not been collated,” the NDC candidate averred.



“That up-to-date of the filling of the instant election petition, neither the Petitioner nor any of his representatives have been invited by the 2nd Respondent or its agents for the collation of the parliamentary results of the Techiman South constituency,” Christopher Beyere Baasongti explained.