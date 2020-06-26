General News

NDC Vs EC: Atik Mohammed rejoice over Supreme Court ruling

PNC Stalwart, Atik Mohammed has expressed utter joy over the Supreme Court ruling on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suit against the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 elections.

A 7-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, by a unanimous decision, dismissed the NDC case and held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.



The seven-member panel that heard the case included Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.



Thursday Ruling



The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25, 2020 delivered its verdict on whether or not the EC decision to exclude the existing voter ID card as one of the identification documents for registration during the upcoming voters' registration exercise is constitutional.



The Supreme Court granted only two reliefs sought by the NDC which had nothing to do with the inclusion of an existing voter ID card as source documents and dismissed all the other reliefs.



The Apex Court further ordered that the compilation of the new register should be in compliance with C.I 126 which backs the EC to accept only the Ghana card and passport for the exercise.





Atik Mohammed Thanks Supreme Court



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Atik Mohammed was exceptionally happy that the Apex Court has given the EC the green light to conduct the registration exercise.



He therefore urged all Ghanaians of eligible voting age to participate in the exercise.



"All Ghanaians should prepare themselves, on the 30th of June, we're going to register our names," he stressed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.