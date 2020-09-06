NDC Youth in Agortime - Ziope welcome December polls with a walk

Regional News

NDC youth Agortime - Ziope kicks campaign with a walk

Some youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agortime - Ziope district of the Volta region have held a health walk, aimed at encouraging constituents to come out to vote in the come December 7 polls.

The walk held through major streets in Ziope on Saturday, 5 September 2020 was characterized with singing of the party anthem, Jama and attended by some constituency and regional executives.



Speaking at the end of the walk at the Ziope central market, where the participants were taken through aerobic exercise, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Charles Agbeve asked the youth in the constituency to be resolute and support him in the come election for victory and development.



“ The constituents should remain resolute, I need their support, I need their prayers we need constructive criticism to help us have a very successful campaign and also ideas as to what we should do together to initiate some little little developments to solve this problem like water and other things, I think with together we are united, with united front we will get results that have never been achieved in this constituency “ he said.



Addressing the media on the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) developmental projects in the area, the MP said the government is “throwing dust in the eyes” of his constituents in the area saying “ honestly speaking, most of the projects they have done are not even projects which should be classified the way they’ve written it, NDC built a borehole, manual operating and you come and removed the manual operation equipment and put the mechanized, then you said community water completed. That’s throwing dust in the eyes of the people, and you want to claim that as an achievement? The people deserve more than that and it’s worrying for us because what is the community and the constituency getting in terms of its share in the National cake?”



Mr Charles Agbeve, who is vying to maintain the constituency seat added that the NPP cannot boast of any projects in the area hence that will encourage a smooth campaign for the NDC.

“We have a huge challenge here, and you see that is making our campaign very easy cos if you could not tell the people exactly what you have done, you could not show what you’ve done, what message are you going to tell the people” he noted.



The constituency Chairman, Frank Odikro urged the youth and party faithfuls in the area and the region at large to embark on an intensive door to door campaign to enable the people come out in their numbers to vote in the polls, this to enable the NDC to win the election and come back to power and deliver what Ghanaians are in need of.



“This year’s campaign is going to be house to house, room to room, so I’m urging all party faithfuls to move out to the branches, to every body to let them understand that it’s time to benefit when NDC come to power, because nothing is happening with regards to infrastructure or even work, nothing is happening in the constituency so is only NDC that can bring us on board so that everybody can achieve what we want to achieve for ourselves “ he said.



The NDC in the Volta region has inaugurated both regional and constituency campaign teams ahead of the election in December 2020, the party has over the period equipped the constituencies with motor bikes and laptops to facilitate their mandates.

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

