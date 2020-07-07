General News

NDC Youth wing in full support of running mate nominee – George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, says contrary to reports that some elements of the youth within the party are against the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the 2020 presidential elections, the youth of the party are in full support of the choice of the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was settled on by the flagbearer of the party on the advise and endorsement of the National Executive Committee on Monday, July 6, 2020.



But following the announcement which has since received a wide endorsement by members and sympathizers of the party, there were reports that some youth within the umbrella party were agitated by the choice.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the youth leader of the party described the reports as false saying that the youth of the party is fully in support of her nomination as running mate.



“She is competent, she comes on board with a new level of experience, she is a modern day politician. She is somebody that will bring onboard the much needed middle class that the NDC is working for and it is never true that the youth wing of the NDC is or was against her nomination in the first place,” he said.

According to Mr. Opare Addo, such thoughts can only be the imaginations of people who have an agenda to score political points and to also please some persons.



“I don’t know where that information came from. But I believe that they are the figments of other people's imagination. People who always want to score cheap political points and seek favour in the eyes of the so called authority that they serve were those who peddled falseful rumour,” he said.



He also emphasized the support of the party and the youth wing for the flagbearer's choice, whiles reinforcing the preparedness of the youth of the party in making sure victory is secured for the NDC in December 2020.



“We have a simple task of returning His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang back to the Flagstaff House. We are going to work hard to galvanise support all across the country. We are going to work hard to organize the party in such a way that we will have a formidable party-ready for election 2020. We have said times without number that protecting the ballot is the responsibility of the youth wing and we are going to make sure we do that even at the peril of our lives to make sure that victory is achieved,” he said.

