NDC administration will bring Ahmed Hussein-Suale's killers to justice - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his next administration will ensure that killers of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale face justice.

Mr. Mahama gave the assurance at Wulensi, the hometown of the late Ahmed Hussein-Suale, during a community engagement with the chiefs and people of the Wulensi Traditional Area in the Northern Region.



"The media fraternity and all who are here, I want to draw your attention to something. This is the hometown of Ahmed Suale, the journalist who was murdered in cold blood. And whose killers up to date have not faced justice. I want to assure all the people of this Constituency and his family that when I am elected, we will use the forces available to us by the State to find those who killed him and bring them to justice."

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist and an associate of fellow investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



He was murdered by unidentified men on Wednesday, 16 January 2019.