NDC alarmed at worsening national security situation in Volta Region, Akufo-Addo’s silence

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is alarmed by the significant deterioration of the national security situation in the Volta Region, following two separate secessionist attacks on residents and installations last week and earlier this week despite earlier threats and clear warning signals.

The secessionist groups insist the Volta region is independent Western Togoland.



Last week, members of HSGF blocked roads leading to the region, hoisted their flags, captured three police officers and exchanged gunfire with security agencies as parts of agitation for their independence.



In the early hours of Tuesday, 29 September 2020, a sister separatist group attacked the STC yard in Ho and burnt two of their buses.



The NDC says the attacks by the groups “are a clear indication of the failure of the government under President Nana Akufo-Addo and the National Security Council which he chairs.”



The party in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo bemoaned the silence of the President on the matter.



“While property has been destroyed and lives lost, the people of Ghana are yet to hear a comment by the President condemning these acts of treason and lawlessness, let alone consoling the victims, and taking urgent action as appropriate to restore law and order. This is what Ghanaians expect from their President who incidentally is the Chairman of ECOWAS,” the statement said.

“We do not want to believe that the inaction of the President and National Security Council is deliberate and calculated at achieving a sinister political motive including the suppressing of votes in the NDC strongholds. This is already sufficient apprehension caused by these events that suggest complicity of officialdom to cause fear and human insecurity in that part of the country as a justification for an intimidating security presence the type of which was witnessed during the voter registration exercise only a few months ago,” it added.











The NDC further noted that this sequence of events cumulatively constitutes a threat to national peace, unity, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ghana and is, thus, calling for urgent action for the restoration of normalcy.



The party said it is closely monitoring the security situation along the Eastern corridor and the country as a whole and has called on all Ghanaians to rally together to preserve national unity, peace and stability “particularly at this time of the final preparations towards the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”



