NDC and NPP are two sides of the same coin; I'll restore hope - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has promised a leadership that will restore hope to the people of Ghana.

According to her, the country has been promised change over the years by the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress but that "supposed" change cannot be seen in the country.



But she will bring that needed hope to Ghana because the NPP and the NDC who are two sides of the same coin have failed Ghanaians.



“We have been promised ‘a better Ghana’ and ‘real change’ over the years, but all we have seen is two sides of the same coin, a continuous widening gap between the rich and poor, and our human capital development index is just a notch above the average on our region,” she said while reading her acceptance speech at her acclamation covered by MyNewsGh.com.

She said hardwork, integrity, honesty, discipline, loyalty, pride, dignity and respect will characterise her kind of leadership.



Ms Dzogbenuku who has been acclaimed as the flagbearer for the Progressive Peoples Party said she is aware of the enormity of the task ahead but is ready to “take the bull by the horns and forge boldly ahead.”

