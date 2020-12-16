NDC approached me but I told them I’m with NPP – Fomena MP-elect

Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

The independent Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has said he will still remain with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament.

He said his constituents want him to be with the governing party, hence his decision to remain with the NPP.



The legal practitioner was expelled from Parliament after his party wrote to the Speaker but won the December 7 2020 elections as an independent candidate.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, December 16, he revealed that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) approached him to take a decision to join their side in the House.



But he said, “I also respectfully told them that this is the position and it is not my position. It is the position of the constituents.



“Human beings must always live with principles. My principles that I took with respect to my party was to make sure that the party is fair and just in its dealings with members. That was why I took that decision.

“Now that I have been vindicated I think the party, even though we have not discussed that matter, is learning some of the mistakes they made. That is what I am looking for.



“I hope that going forward the party will look into some of these decisions and take very critical decisions.”



He added: “Nothing in life will be straight. At certain point in time, certain things might get rough but that is how life is supposed to be. We don’t expect to get everything straight.



“Has the NDC approached me? That one I will say Yes.



“They have not made any offer but they tried to approach me to be on their side but I told them my constituents who sent me [to Parliament] and who are sending me here have told me that in spite of all what has happened to me in this party, they still want me to be with NPP and therefore I am here because of them. What they told me is what I am going to do.”