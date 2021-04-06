NDC are capable of killing me - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has indicated that NDC members are evil hence they are capable of killing him.

“I’ve been calling people in Accra and I want the message to get to Ghanaians that this is what the NDC is planning to do, maybe they have been told by their juju men that my blood can win them elections in 2024. NDC is capable of doing it (killing me), I trust the NDC in some of these things…I’ve been around for a long time in Ghanaian politics and I know of a lot of things,” Allotey Jacobs exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The veteran politician has for months been speaking against his own party, leading to his expulsion from the party recently.



Since his expulsion, he has been saying more damning things about the NDC, including a claim that the NDC is the devil’s den.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has revealed a high ranking member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alerted him about a planned assassination against him.



According to him, the assassins have been dumped in his home region, Cape Coast to find and kill him at all costs.