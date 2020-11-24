NDC behind 'fake news' about US election prophecy - Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

Reverend Owusu Bempah, the prophet who was recently trolled by some social media users for his ‘false’ prediction of the outcome of the United States of America elections, has mentioned the National Democratic Congress as being the orchestrators of the fallacious reports about his prophecies.

Owusu Bempah insists that he never prophesied a victory for Donald Trump of the Republican Party despite a plethora of videos proving otherwise.



He said on Net2 television, that the NDC in their desperate attempts to get some inspiration from the US elections are fabricating stories about him to the effect that he predicted a victory for Trump.



He warned the party and its members to desist from making such claims about him, failure to do so he says, will incur them his wrath and that of God.



“It’s the NDC people who are spreading the video and making these allegations about me. The reason why the NDC members are doing that because they believe if Biden won, then the NDC will also win. They started with Buhari and now they’ve taken him out”.



“They want to say that because the Republicans have lost, the NPP will lose so they want to put it on me that I have prophesied. I never prophesied, I just offered my opinion and asked that we pray for him. I said that I will be glad if Trump wins but did not prophesy”.



Did Owusu Bempah predict win for Trump

Ahead of the US elections, Owusu Bempah appeared to have made quite a number of conflicting prophecies.



In the first prophecy, he was emphatic that Trump was going retain his seat and that Biden will lose.



Then there was a second prophecy in which he said that things have changed in the spiritual realm and Biden had leapfrogged Trump for the seat.



This change, Bempah explained was due to Trump’s hard-hardheartedness which has made him unworthy before God.



“Things have changed spiritually. There is a place in the spiritual world called Paradise where Abraham is president. Abraham and his people in that Paradise decide for the world”.



“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favor. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God. The defeat has come but confirmation will come from the Almighty God”.

Then on the day of the elections, Owusu Bempah made another prophecy which was in favour of Trump.



“God follows elections and particularly, the US, He is very interested. Trump fulfilled a prophecy so God is very pleased with him. Archbishop Duncan Williams informed Paula Whyte about my prophecy and she also told Donald Trump. So they acted on it and even called me to pray for Trump. We gave him some spiritual directives and he followed them”.



“What he lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”.



But Bempah now claims his last statement on the US elections was not a prophecy but a mere comment he made as a supporter of Trump