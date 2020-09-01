Politics

NDC bigwig admits ‘lack of proper consultation’ delayed manifesto launch

Joshua Akamba, National Organiser, NDC

The National Organiser of the NDC, Joshua Akamba, has disclosed that the party’s manifesto launch has been postponed to make way for the council of elders to agree upon all the policies.

Speaking on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Angel FM Monday, Mr. Akamba told the host, Captain Smart that, “we are meeting with the council of elders together with the NEC members to be able to agree on the many policies.”



The national organiser noted that the manifesto launch has been delayed because the flagbearer, John Mahama, is discussing its contents with the team to ensure they are all on the same page.



Responding to Captain Smart’s question that prior to this postponement, proper consultation was not done, the national organiser said, “yes, that’s true”.



He explained that former president Mahama had a busy schedule lined up with several activities, which seemed to have disrupted their meetings with him.



Joshua Akamba, however, revealed that the flagbearer has read the entire manifesto “from page to page”.



He added that COVID-19 has also taken a toll on them thus drawing the party back.

Meanwhile, Pollster Ben Ephson, believes the manifesto launch has been postponed to allow the NDC to double check their contents and make a few inputs based on what the NPP has done.



“I am sure the manifesto will include a chapter which will try and disprove some of the NPP’s claims…so I’m sure the delay is to try and expose some of the NPP misinformation in the manifesto,” Ben Ephson opined.



According to the pollster, just as the NDC disclosed some discrepancies in the government’s manifesto, the NPP would be enthused in doing same to the opposition party.



On the contrary, a political science lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng, has fired at the NDC saying that, “they are not ready to lead Ghana.”



“Why should we ask you to take charge of the whole country, all of our lives, and then to manage it …you are telling us at this material moment in time that you didn’t even know how to go about putting together your manifesto,” he questioned.



He said that the NDC’s delay of their manifesto launch would impact their chances during the elections.

