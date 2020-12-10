NDC bigwigs intimidated my family members to vote against me – Defeated NPP PC cries

Peter Ayinbisa, Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bongo Constituency

Failed Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bongo Constituency Peter Ayinbisa says he lost because bigwigs in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intimidated the constituents including his direct family members.

According to him, he was leading the race some months back but the invasion of Bongo by some bigwigs from the NDC in the last week to the election caused a major change.



Mr. Ayinbisa who spoke to Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “When it was about one month to the elections, I knew I was winning until with just about a week to the election, some NDC big men came to the constituency with resources and intimidating and threatening people. This was what caused my defeat”.



To him, but for the invasion of these NDC officials, he would have beaten the incumbent Member of Parliament with ease.

“How do I compare my resources to a person like Professor Akabzaa, a former Chief Director of the Energy Ministry? They were everywhere threatening and intimidating family members to go and vote for their candidate. All these caused the outcome of the election.”



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area Peter Ayinbisa polled 17,296 as against the NDC’s Edward Bawa who polled 26,268.