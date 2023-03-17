NDC can only win 2024 Presidential election with Leslie Mensah Tamakloe – Apostle Adjei

Apostle Kwabena Adjei and Leslie Mensah Tamakloe

Founder and General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry Apostle Kwabena Adjei has prophesied that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can only win the presidential candidate Leslie Mensah Tamakloe.

The man of God says that even though the man has not filed forms to run in the elections, the party should declare him as a candidate if they want to win the 2024 presidential election.



”Tamakloe is the seed of Rawlings. The NDC better go and look for him before it is too late. That order is from above, and it can never change. It will never change. He is the only person who can win the power for NDC in 2024.”



He said the experience of former President John Dramani Mahama is no longer needed, and the heavens no longer want him in the presidency.

When asked if people knew who Tamakloe was, he replied, “God has ordained him, and it makes no difference. He is the only one who can provide the NDC with the power they seek”.



He advised John Mahama to obey the voice of God and withdraw from the race and rather support the party.