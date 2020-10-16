NDC charges media to investigate govt’s fabricated audios, videos allegations

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The National Democratic Congress has reacted to allegations by the Information Ministry that the party is planning to fabricate fake news to deceive the general public as it charges the media to seek evidence from the Government rather than believe what the Government says.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, said: “These are serious issues that you should have some evidence. So as journalists, you need to probe and ask for evidence.



All these issues are there and it requires meticulous follow up. Ghanaians must know the truth. We should probe more into the money laundering of 26 million pounds by Government officials”.



He furthered that as the Information Ministry has written off the story of money laundering by a Government official as fake news, journalists must do their best to follow up on the story to determine which side of the story is true and which side is false.



“Even beyond the evidence, this report of money laundering that has made the Belgium Government close our embassy’s account, have you followed up? What are journalists doing? Have they followed up on the story?” he questioned.

He warned against the media making conclusive statements on allegations by the Information Ministry without first making their own investigations. He urged, “If you want to prove whether the story is true or false, you go behind as a journalist and do your checks. Sometimes it is good to play a devil’s advocate but if you are not careful you will become the devil itself”.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2020 general election will fabricate and spread fake news amongst the general public.



According to him, the NDC had already stated that by fabricating a story saying, a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom for money laundering involving £26million.



He revealed that the NDC had imported a cloning technology into the country some seven (7) months ago to further sophisticate their fake news production agenda.