NDC claiming election victory because they don't have good accountants – Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, known popularly as Chairman Wontumi, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is claiming victory in the recently-held general elections because the party lacks good accountants to collate results from polling stations.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview at the NPP thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 27, 2020, Chairman Wontumi said while the decision by the NDC to go to court to challenge the December 7 election results, the court will uphold the declaration of the Electoral Commission that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the presidential polls.



“…I think that the NDC people don’t have good accountants to check what transpired at the polling stations. Because it is not court [that determines who wins elections]; It is what has transpired at the polling stations.



“So if they can have a good accountant to check their pink sheets from the polling stations, they will know that they are going to lose,” he said about the NDC’s decision to challenge the results at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.



The NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, a former president ousted after the 2016 presidential election by Nana Akufo-Addo, has said he will go to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December, 29, to pray the apex court to order a recount of the presidential ballots.



A member of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba, revealed that opposition party will also challenge the results declared and gazette for some parliamentary seats.

The NDC and Mr Mahama believe the recently held presidential and parliamentary polls were not credible because they did not follow the due voter verification processes and EC officials swapped pink sheet figures to favour the incumbent.







Reacting to the claims by the NDC at the thanksgiving service, Chairman Wontumi, who is known for his stern political pronouncements, said the NDC has itself to blame for not having the pink sheets from all the polling stations.



“As a Chairman, I have Ashanti Region pink sheets with me. I photocopied [them] and the rest I pushed it up to the national level. So if you check it, and you can check it from all the 16 regions.



From 2016, we know that NDC doesn’t have what it takes to calculate their results and 2020 NPP has proven that we have the men to calculate from the polling station level to constituency level to the regional level [and] to the national level.

“If they want to know what will happen, they should check their pink sheets well,” he said.



According to the EC, Mr Mahama obtained 47.4% of the total votes cast, while Nana Akufo-Addo got 51.6% of the votes.







