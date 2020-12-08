NDC claims parliamentary victory in 140 constituencies as provisional results trickle in

File photo of an NDC rally ground

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said its analysis of the provisional parliamentary results trickling in from across the country suggest it has won 140 out of the total 275 parliamentary seats.

Addressing a marathon press conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, said the opposition party has also garnered unprecedented votes in the Ashanti Region, an indication that the party will clinch presidential victory as well.



He said eight of these victories that the party has secured after yesterday’s elections were recorded in the Eastern Region, a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while another four are in the Ashanti Region, also a stronghold of the NPP.



“Parliamentary seats won by the NDC in the Upper West Region are: Wa East, Wa West, Wa Central, Nadowli Kaleo, Sissala West, DBI, Lawra, Jirapa.



“Parliamentary seats won by the NDC in the Upper East Region: Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Bawku Central, Bongo, Builsa North, Builsa South, China Paga, Garu, Nandam, Tempane, Talensi, Zibilla and Pusiga.

“Constituencies the NDC has won in the North East: Bunkpurugu and Nalerigu. There are some skirmishes over results from one constituency but we can jump that,” he read out a long list of constituencies.



According to him, in the Northern Region, the NDC has won Wulensi, Savelugu Kumbungu, Saboba, Tamale South, Tamale Central, Tamale North and Sanerigu.



He also claimed that in the Greater Accra Region a key swing region in the 2020 elections, the NDC has clinched parliamentary victory in 20 out of 36 constituencies.



The NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama is confident of victory over the ruling NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this year’s elections.