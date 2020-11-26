NDC complains of ‘neglect’ over election security issues

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress

The Ashanti Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is complaining of being sidelined in security briefings ahead of next month’s special voting and general elections.

Regional Chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi lamented that with only five days to the Special Voting, the party is yet to be fully briefed on security arrangements and other special arrangements that are crucial to ensuring free, fair and safe elections.



The NDC Chairman while speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Thursday, November 26 told host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) doesn’t invite the party any more to security meetings.



“We are aware that there has been several security meetings which other political parties were invited but we were sidelined.”

He further reiterated that the NDC is resolute and focused to ensure victory in the elections.



