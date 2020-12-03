NDC condemns ‘foolhardy’ Titus Glover over Ashai Odamtten’s arrest

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema East

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Titus Glover over the arrest of their candidate Isaac Ashai Odamtten on Monday.

He and some nine others have been charged with six counts of financial loss to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, among other charges, allegedly committed during his tenure as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema.



Some NDC members demonstrated against the arrest on Monday and condemned Titus Glover for the arrest just to score cheap political points.



In a statement by the NDC and signed by the Seidu Abdulai, the Tema East NDC Constituency Secretary, the party described Mr Glover as “foolhardy” and said he saw defeat beckoning and had to behave in such a childish manner.



“Why will an MP be foolhardy enough to boast publicly that, he has ordered the arrest of Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten and surprisingly the party and the government have not distanced themselves from the MP,” Seidu quizzed.



“Article 88 of the 1992 constitution is clear on the mandate of the Attorney General and the Minister for Justice. It is either the government is in connivance with the MP to intimidate and persecute Hon Ashai, or the Attorney General is lacking the quality and substance required of a Minister for Justice,” he added.



He said their candidate, “Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten is morally and politically unsullied, and the attempt to always remind the people of Tema about the EOCO issue is an indication of fear and jumpiness.”

Below is the NDC’s statement



02-11-2020



PressRelease



Titus Glover Clutches at Straws as Defeat Stares Him in the Face…



The Member of Parliament for Tema East appears very jittery as he wobblingly faces a behemoth political opponent, Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten in the December 2020 polls. There is no doubt that Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East is a formidable candidate, and, for that matter, it is natural for any contender to be squirrelly tensed.



The clumsy show of political anxiety is understandable – but, to think that Hon Titus Glover will engage in antiquated political machination to persecute his political opponent is most shocking to say the least.

Why will an MP be foolhardy enough to boast publicly that, he has ordered the arrest of Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten and surprisingly the party and the government have not distanced themselves from the MP. Article 88 of the 1992 constitution is clear on the mandate of the Attorney General and the Minister for Justice. It is either the government is in connivance with the MP to intimidate and persecute Hon Ashai, or the Attorney General is lacking the quality and substance required of a Minister for Justice.



Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten is morally and politically unsullied, and the attempt to always remind the people of Tema about the EOCO issue is an indication of fear and jumpiness.



The self-defeating attempt to hoodwink the good people of Tema East to believe that there is substance in the EOCO issue should be treated with outright contempt.



The constituents have made up their mind to change, and no amount of mudslinging will change the resolve of the good people of Tema East.



This attempt to always dig up dirt on political opponents would be met fiercely.



We are by this release asking the National Security Minister to as a matter of urgency withdraw the military and naval officers deployed in Tema Newtown. The tension being created in the Tema East Constituency is needless.

We did not ask the president to come and commission pavement bricks at the Community One(1) Lorry Station to annoy the people of Tema East. The president chooses to cut sod for big projects which are mostly without any available funds or budget allocation to execute them, and rather commissions projects that could fittingly be commissioned by area assemblymen or unit committee chairmen. Instead of the MP advising his government to uplift the image and status of the high office of the president, he has rather turned himself into a prosecutor, a lawyer and a judge over baseless allegations.



In this current state of heightened fear and insecurity in the country, the government should be focusing on implementing policies that will mitigate the insecurity in the country. This should be the utmost priority of any serious government, rather than intimidating its political opponents with unsubstantiated allegations.



We in the NDC would want to call on the media, the good people of Tema East and all stakeholders to join the Rescue Mission to deliver the good people of Ghana from stinking corruption, untidy nepotism, intimidation, persecution, sectionalism, cronyism, and family and friends’ type of government being practised by the current NPP administration.



The people of Tema East need a leader who has a clear vision to rescue them from the leadership quagmire we currently find ourselves, and that ideal leader for that lofty task ahead is none other than Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the MP in waiting for the Tema East Constituency.



Thank you.



SEIDU, Abdulai

Constituency Secretary, Tema East NDC



+23324630281