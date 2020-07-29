Politics

NDC condemns 'unwarranted' attacks by NPP thugs on their supporters

NDC's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress has condemned attacks on its supporters by some ‘NPP hooligans’ in the Asunafo South constituency.

According to the NDC, these acts are orchestrated to suppress votes in the Constituency and as such all efforts to bring these criminals to book has proved futile.



In a press statement dated July 29, 2020, the party alleged that the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Asunafo South, Kobby Amoah Mensah unleashed violence on their supporters without any provocation whatsoever.



“Right from the beginning of the voter registration exercise, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate of the Asunafo South, Kobby Amoah Mensah, has unleashed violence on the good people of the Asunafo South Constituency, without any provocation whatsoever. Most of these criminal acts have been reported to the Police but till date, no concrete actions have been taken,” the statement read.



They also accused the NPP of using violence and disenfranchisement as major tools means to rig the upcoming elections.



“These acts of violence which are targeted at NDC supporters in the area are orchestrated to suppress NDC votes in the Asunafo South Constituency. It’s very disgusting how the NPP and it functionaries seem to find violence as their only tool in their attempt to disenfranchise eligible citizens of this country and rig the upcoming elections,” they wrote.

Read the full ststement below



Press Release



NDC CONDEMNS THE UNWARRANTED ATTACKS AND BRUTALIZATIONS ON INNOCENT CITIZENS BY N P P THUGS IN WEIJAKROM IN THE ASUNAFO SOUTH



Wednesday, 29th July, 2020



The NDC is totally appalled by the persistent violence being meted to our supporters and other innocent Ghanaians by NPP thugs in communities which are our known strongholds in the Asunafo South Constituency.

These acts of violence which are targeted at NDC supporters in the area are orchestrated to suppress NDC votes in the Asunafo South Constituency. It’s very disgusting how the NPP and it functionaries seem to find violence as their only tool in their attempt to disenfranchise eligible citizens of this country and rig the upcoming elections.



The facts of the matter are as follows:



Right from the beginning of the voter registration exercise, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate of the Asunafo South, Kobby Amoah Mensah, has unleashed violence on the good people of the Asunafo South Constituency, without any provocation whatsoever. Most of these criminal acts have been reported to the Police but till date, no concrete actions have been taken.



The latest of these attacks which occurred yesterday commenced from a community called, Dantano where the thugs arrived in a Toyata Hillux Pick-up with no registration number, belonging to the NPP PC and started beating innocent citizens who had come to center to register. The only crime of these people who suffered serious beatings at the hands of the NPP thugs is that, they are northerners who have settled in the area for ages and were waiting in queue to be registered.



It took the military’s intervention, to restore calm, whereupon, three of these NPP hoodlums were arrested and handed over to Goaso police for further action. Unsurprisingly and as has been the stock in trade of the NPP/Akufo Addo government, these thugs were immediately released upon instructions from above and left off the hook to go continue their brutalities and criminal acts.

Emboldened by this, the NPP thugs proceeded to Kamirekrom, OppongKrom, DurowaKrom, Metopenso, and Tadiesso, all of which are known NDC strongholds, to brutalize NDC supporters and other innocent citizens.



Unfortunately, these acts of violence escalated to uncontainable levels yesterday at WEIJAKROM, where a gang of NPP thugs led led by the NPP’s Constituency Vice Chairman started firing gunshots sporadically at people who were around the registration center in the community. These were people suspected to be northerners, hence not qualified to register in the community in the NPP’s view. Some of the people who were under attack managed to escape into nearby bushes, whereupon the NPP bandits burnt some 4 motorbikes belonging to the them. (Pictorial evidence are hereby attached)



Soon after this incident, some men on four motorbikes unknowingly arrived at the center to register. Again these thugs, upon seeing them started firing at the them. This infuriated the people and united them to resist the unwarranted and criminal attacks of the NPP thugs. Upon seeing the people massed up in self defense, the NPP bandits took to their heels, leaving their Nissan pick up behind. In retaliation, the people who have had enough of the brutalities of these NPP hooligans burnt the vehicle belonging to the NPP PC, which was being used by the thugs.



It is worth noting, that this incident happened in the full glare of the police officer who was stationed at the registration center but could obviously not help the matter due to the sophisticated arms these wicked NPP bandits were wielding.



The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the unwarranted attacks on our members and other innocent citizens in the Asunafo south constituency by NPP bandits. We have noted with grave concerns how the police, and our law enforcing agencies have watched on for NPP thugs to misbehave and terrorize innocent civilians in the area. We call on the Police to as a matter of urgency, arrest the NPP thugs behind these violent attacks and prosecute them to serve as a detriment to their likes, failing which, our people will be left with no other option than to defend their lives.

We also call on Nananom, the Clergy, Imams and all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn these barbaric acts of violence being meted out to innocent Ghanaians under the lawless Akufo Addo-government.



We all owe it a duty to God and country to jealously protect the peace and stability of this country before, during and after the 2020 general elections.



Thank you



..........signed........



Hon.Apraku Lartey Regional Communication Officer, Ahafo.

