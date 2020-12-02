NDC constant inconsistency worrying and sad – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has expressed worry over the consistent inconsistency of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

His worry stems from the fact that the NDC does not have a consistent message and has to be amending their manifesto at this eleventh hour when people are decided on who they will vote for.



To him, for this amendment done by the NDC, they cannot be taken seriously and allowed to run the affairs of the country.

He said in a tweet that “How does a candidate who wants to be taken seriously announce 6 days to an election that he intends to amend his manifesto? Consistent inconsistency!!”.



The National Democratic Congress on December 1 announced made a new promise which is an upgrade on its initial promise of halving fees for University Students in the next academic year as a measure to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the Finances of parents.