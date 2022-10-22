NDC constituency Elections: High spirits as delegates mass up to cast votes

There is high spirits among the delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across a number of constituencies in the Greater Accra Region as the party elects a new crop of constituency executives today.

From the overly zealous aspirants, the hopeful delegates, to the extremely confident incumbent executives, many of the members of the party that GhanaWeb spoke to expressed high hopes of making a statement of their readiness for election 2024 through these elections.



The NDC, Ghana’s current largest opposition party, is holding constituency executive elections across the country.



At the Odododiodio constituency, the only chairman hopeful running against the incumbent, Alhaji Mohammed Banda, stressed the importance of unity in the party.



He also said that he hopes to once again make the NDC attractive enough for people who recently gave the party another chance.



“I am coming to do what is dear to the hearts of the people so that there is happiness, and so that all those who have left the NDC can return and join us to be united,” he said.

According to the Electoral Commission officials at the constituency, they expect that by 6 PM, results should have been declared, barring any challenges.











AE/WA