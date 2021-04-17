NDC couldn’t even account for Mahama’s votes – John Boadu 'defends' EU report

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has taken a swipe at the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, accusing the party of dabbling in unfortunate and unsubstantiated allegations against a foreign observer mission.

Boadu was speaking on Accra-based Joy FM on the subject of the NDC’s ‘attack’ on the European Union’s Election Observer Mission’s final report into the 2020 general elections.



The NDC through its deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonnor, said the report was biased and skewed to help launder the collapsing international image of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But for John Boadu, it was high time the NDC stopped such pronouncements: “I think that it is an unfortunate statement and a political party as big as NDC should not dabble in such unfortunate and unsubstantiated allegations.



“I think that it is unfair (and) I don’t see why they cannot run away from such behaviour,” the NPP scribe stressed.



The NPP Genreal Secretary pointed at constructive parts of the report and tasked the NDC to look deeper: “If you look at the entire report you will clearly see that they are raising issues that are very critical.

“And I’m surprised they are not interested in funding, no doubt because they can’t even account for votes that they were voted for; they can’t even account for it so I am not surprised,” he mocked.



The issue of number of votes came up strongly during the recent election petition case filed by the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama against the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC team refused to give independent data of votes Mahama had attained despite insisting that the Electoral Commission had used wrong figures to declare the winner of the December 2020 presidential vote.



The case was unanimously dismissed by the nine-member Supreme Court of Ghana panel headed by Chief Justice Kwesi Annin-Yeboah.