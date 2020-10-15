NDC creating false sense of insecurity in Ghana – NPP

Dr Mustapha Hamid

The ruling New Patriotic Party has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of creating a false sense of insecurity in the country.

According to a deputy campaign manager of the party Dr Mustapha Hamid, the NDC is exaggerating recent happenings in the country for political expediency.



“The NDC through propaganda is creating a false state of insecurity in the country to play on the emotions of Ghanaians for electoral gains. Statements by its leading members affirm this assertion. The NDC General Secretary, Aseidu Nketiah in a report dated October 11, 2020, alleged that the government was issuing over 4,000 weapons from the state armoury to over 4,000 Pro-NPP vigilantes. This is to create a worrying state of insecurity to deceive electorates,” he noted at a press conference in Accra Wednesday.



He said the NDC’s public concern about the state of security in the country following the Volta secessionists issue is pretentious.

“The NDC’s reaction is further proof that the party only pretends to care about national security, but is quick to politicize security interventions when they see an opportunity to excite their bid.



“However, in resorting to their old tricks of mischief and falsehoods, the NDC created the impression of intimidation on NDC.”