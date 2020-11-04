NDC cries wolf over plots to rig 2020 polls in favour of NPP

Some NDC executives in the Ajumako-Eyan-Essiam addressing the media

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ajumako-Eyan-Essiam (AEE) constituency has threatened to resist any attempt to rig 2020 presidential and parliamentary general elections by the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) with their blood.

Briefing the media on the violent activities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area, the Communications Officer of NDC in AEE, Alexander Galahad mentioned that the NPP is very determined to cause mayhem in the constituency by rigging the elections.



Mr. Galahad stated emphatically that the NPP is frustrated and wants to win the seat. However, they are left with no option but to cause mayhem in the constituency.



“Last week, NPP brought thirteen macho men to Ajumako-Eyan-Essiam constituency under the leadership of one Dan who is known to be a member of the Fantse Crocodile, vigilante group linked to the NPP. This Dan-led thugs were brought in by the Central Regional NPP to survey the constituency and familiarize themselves well so they can cause violence and mayhem on the election day.”



Mr. Galahad revealed that the NDC executive said NPP’s diabolic intention to tag the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Dr. Ato Forson as violent and evil will not wash since the constituents know him (Ato Forson) better.



“Ato Forson is anointed by God and nothing can stop him from winning because he is the choice of the people” Mr. Galahad assured.

To this end, he warned that the intimidations and the violent tactics of the NPP continue unabated as two of the constituency executives of NDC have been arrested at Enya-Maim for no offense.



Mr. Galahad said NPP after seeing its inevitable defeat has resorted to lies and violence to carry out their evil plans against Dr. Ato Forson.



According to him, the compilation of a new voters register was characterized by violence as some supporters of NDC were beaten by NPP thugs at a town called Breman Nyamebekyere in the presence of the NPP Parliamentary candidate of AEE, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful.



He, therefore, blamed Central Regional Police and the Divisional Police for being biased as they watched the NPP macho men attack and unleashed on the innocent members of the NDC.