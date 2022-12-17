6
NDC delegate dies at camp ahead of NDC congress

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegate of the National Democratic Congress has reportedly died at the University of Ghana.

The communication officer in Tamale popularly known as AU Farouk died after he collapsed on Friday night at the University of Ghana where delegates are lodging for the delegates' congress, Starrfm reports.

His remains were reportedly transported back to Tamale Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, delegates and aspirants are showing up in their numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium for the NDC’s 10th National Congress.

The over 9000 delegates will take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.

With the National Women and Youth Organizers elections out of the way and Sammy Gyamfi’s National Communications Officer as the only contender, there are still 9 positions up for grabs with over 62 candidates vying for those slots.

As with elections of this nature, some positions have been earmarked as the most keenly contested owing to the persons involved; this includes the national chairmanship race, General secretary, National Organiser among others.

