NDC demands re-run of outstanding polling station at Sefwi Wiawso

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has called for a re-run of parliamentary elections in the outstanding polling station at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western region.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in an interview on GHOne TV said the party believes its candidate won at the last polling station where the ballot box was destroyed.



“The last polling station was NDC stronghold and it was through the collusion of the Electoral Commission that that box was destroyed. And we say that go and correct your mistakes, let’s do a re-run there as we’ve done in Akwatia, as we’ve done elsewhere,” he told Serwah Amihere on GH Today.



For him, the intention of the EC in connivance with the ruling NPP was to eliminate all traces of that box so that they proceed to declare results.



He added: "And if you know that the total registered number of voters in that contentious polling station is far in excess, about three times the difference between the parties, why won’t you go and redo the one polling station as has been the practice. So that is our contention in Sefwi Wiawso.”



Mr. Asiedu Nketiah observed that without adding the figures from the disputed polling station, the EC cannot declare the NPP candidate the winner.



He contended that although the NPP was leading in the 168 polling stations that have been collated so far, there are indications that the votes from the disputed polling station could make up for the deficits and push their candidate to a lead in the race.

According to him, in that particular polling station hit by controversy, the NDC per their collation got 265 votes as against 105 votes by the NPP.



The National Democratic Congress in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency of the Western North Region has rejected the election results declared by the Electoral for the area.



The party has hinted of plans to challenge the results in court.



According to the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso, Paul Evans Aidoo, the results were not a true representation of the will of the people, and so they are rejecting it.



“The NDC totally rejects the full and dishonourable results declared by the constituency returning officer.”



The incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister of State at the office of the President, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, was declared the winner with a total of 29,019 votes as against the NDC’s Paul Evans Aidoo’s 28,947 votes.