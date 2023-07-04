5
Menu
News

NDC deputy youth organiser aspirant dies in an accident

File Photo Accident File photo: deputy youth organiser aspirant dies in an accident

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A deputy youth organiser aspirant in the Amenfi East of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Western Region has died after he was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle.

According to a DailyGuide report dated July 4, 2023, the deceased, Maclean Jacob Asaah, died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle back from a campaign.

The report stated that the deceased was on a motorbike with another party member who is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

The NDC's Western Regional Communication Director, Richard Kirk Mensah, confirmed the tragic news to journalists, stating that the deputy youth organizer aspirant died on the spot after being knocked down by the car.

“The deceased was on a motorbike with another party member, and they were returning from a campaign when the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, July 2, 2023,” he said.

It will be recalled that the election of the NDC's constituency officers in the Amenfi East Constituency was postponed due to internal party issues.

After resolving the issues, the party decided to hold the election on Monday, July 3, 2023, only for this tragic incident to hit the party.

However, the newspaper reported that the election went ahead as planned, but the positions for which the deceased was running, Deputy Youth Organiser and Youth Organiser, were postponed until further notice.

NW/OGB



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Related Articles: