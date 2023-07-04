NDC deputy youth organiser aspirant dies in an accident

File photo: deputy youth organiser aspirant dies in an accident

A deputy youth organiser aspirant in the Amenfi East of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Western Region has died after he was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle.

According to a DailyGuide report dated July 4, 2023, the deceased, Maclean Jacob Asaah, died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle back from a campaign.



The report stated that the deceased was on a motorbike with another party member who is currently in critical condition at the hospital.



The NDC's Western Regional Communication Director, Richard Kirk Mensah, confirmed the tragic news to journalists, stating that the deputy youth organizer aspirant died on the spot after being knocked down by the car.



“The deceased was on a motorbike with another party member, and they were returning from a campaign when the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, July 2, 2023,” he said.



It will be recalled that the election of the NDC's constituency officers in the Amenfi East Constituency was postponed due to internal party issues.



After resolving the issues, the party decided to hold the election on Monday, July 3, 2023, only for this tragic incident to hit the party.

However, the newspaper reported that the election went ahead as planned, but the positions for which the deceased was running, Deputy Youth Organiser and Youth Organiser, were postponed until further notice.



