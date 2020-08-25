Regional News

NDC describes Bawumia's 13 housing unit project in Sekondi as a scam

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Western Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted a claim by the Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawamia that government is building 13 affordable housing units at Ituma Estate which is about 75% complete

According to the party, the said project does not exist.



Western Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Richard Kirk Mensah who embarked on a fact-finding mission with media personnel to ascertain the truth on Monday, August 24, 2020, found that the said project does not exist in the area.



The move by the Western Region NDC comes on the back of a presentation made by the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawamia at a Town Hall Meeting held at the Academy of Arts in Accra on August 18, 2020, to tell Ghanaians the government's story with regards to infrastructural development since they assumed office in 2017.



The Vice President put the total number of the housing projects initiated by Akufo-Addo's government at 1,229 with 232 completed and 997 ongoing.



Mr Mensah stressed that the Vice President claims that the housing project at Ituma Estate which is about 75 percent complete and Essei Lagoon Bridge in Sekondi were done by this government are all palpable lies.



According to him, the bridge was constructed and commissioned by the regime of former President John Dramani Mahama at s cost of 4.8 million dollars by China Railway Wuju Corporation, the contractor.

Mr Kirk Mensah said he became shocked when he heard the Vice President spewing 'lies' in public against the oaths he swore to be honest and truthful at all times on January 7, 2017.



He said the estate which belongs to the State Housing Corporation has been in existence for the past twenty years.



He added that he has personally acquired two properties from the place for his friends 10 years ago.



The Western Regional Communication Officer for the main opposition party described Dr Bawamia as a dishonest person who is full of 'lies' and deceit.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to reject the government of Nana Akufo-Addo because he has failed to deliver his promises.



He said the NPP government could not boast of a single physical project in any District in the Western Region that had been completed and commissioned.

He challenged the NPP government to come out and tell Ghanaians any physical project that they had completed and commissioned in any District in the region since 2017.



He also called on the good people of the Western Region to vote massively against the NPP government come December 7th and bring back Mr John Mahama who built the Ghana Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo, Sekondi Fishing Harbour, Gwiraman SHS, Sankor SHS, Fire Service Station at Nkroful, Axim among others.



A resident, Nana Kwame who has been residing at the estate for the past 10 years in an interview with the media denied having knowledge of the project.



He emphasized that "We have not seen any truck bringing load for government project here apart from the individual workers who are working on individual houses, there is no government affordable housing project at this estate as claimed by Alhaji Dr Bawamia".



All efforts to get some responses from the State Housing Corporation in Sekondi-Takoradi proved futile at the time of filing this report.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

