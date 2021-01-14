NDC deserves a national award - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has opined that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be given a national award for ensuring that the speakership election was held in a free and fair manner amidst the chaos on January 7.

According to him, his fellow NDC legislators who kicked the election booth after their colleague, Carlos Ahenkorah, snatched the ballot papers did the right thing.



He intimated that their action was in defense of the constitution.



Reacting to the actions taken by the NDC caucus in parliament on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, the North Tongue MP said, “They [NDC MPs] were clearly defending the constitution. I think they deserve a national award”.



Okudzeto Ablakwa while making his submission on the show stated that the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, should prepare himself to meet the Privileges Committee in Parliament.

His call for discipline on Carlos Ahenhorah comes after he snatched ballot papers during the counting of the ballots.



Meanwhile, the Tema West MP has apologised to Ghanaians for embarking on such an act.



