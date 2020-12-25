NDC dismisses CID claims that its supporters attacked officers during polls

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East region has disputed claims by the police, that its supporters attacked the collation centre with offensive weapons which forced the security officials on duty to open fire at them at the collation centre.

Director-General of police C.I.D C.O.P Ken Yeboah at a press conference early this week, noted preliminary investigations reveal the agitating supporters attacked the police with offensive objects during the confrontation.



The NDC says, its teeming supporters were only there to observe the process when they were gunned down.



At a press conference in the Techiman, Bono East Regional Secretary of the NDC Ali Mohammed Shamsudeen demanded a comprehensive probe into the violence to unearth the truth, while maintaining there was no collation done by the electoral commission and therefore its declaration of the NPP’s Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as winner of the parliamentary seat is flawed.



He said “COP Ken Yeboah was full of inaccuracies and falsehoods and cannot represent what occurred on the grounds

“In the first place, the so-called projected result wasn’t the true reflection of the parliamentary election in Techiman South. There were not any results that were projected to which someone will even make a declaration on that result.



“The NDC supporters who gathered outside the collation centre did not attack the Centre with any offensive weapons.



“It is very unfortunate the Director-General of the Police CID was unable to tell us what were some of the offensive weapons those NDC supporters who gathered outside used to attack the Centre. These are unarmed civilians who had gathered just to hear the result of the votes.”