NDC dreaming up collusion between govt and EC - NPP

The New Patriotic Party has accused the National Democratic Congress of creating imaginary collusion between the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the government as a way of misinforming Ghanaians to believe the existence of a plot to rig the 2020 elections for the ruling party.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the NPP's Deputy Campaign Manager, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid described the supposed plot as mischievous and made a call on religious leaders, traditional leaders, CSOs and the Ghanaian public to condemn the diabolic plan, which he says the NDC intends to create fear and panic in the country.



“To dream up some imaginary collusion between government and the EC to steal Election 2020 is not only unfounded, it is mischievous, it is unethical and it is unacceptable. We, therefore, call on all Ghanaians especially the National Peace Council, Civil Society Organizations, Leaders of Religious Organizations and Chiefs of our land to condemn NDC’s diabolic plan to disinform Ghanaians and create fear and panic in the country,” he said.



According to the NPP, the accusations of rigging and collusion being made by the NDC is only a charade meant to cover up the opposition party’s impending defeat in the upcoming elections.



“There are indications by the NDC to unleash coordinated attacks on the basis of nonexistent collusion between the EC and government and create a false impression of possible rigging in preparation to reject the party’s obvious defeat in the 2020 elections,” the Deputy Campaign Manager stated.

Referencing the ruling of the Supreme Court on the 2012 election petition by the NPP, Dr Hamid said elections as it is, are won and lost at the polling stations and therefore urged the political parties to rather focus their attention on policing ballots at the polling station level instead of creating a false impression of a possible rigging orchestrated by the EC and the ruling party.



“The Supreme Court asked [us] to go and be vigilant in 2016, which we were and so let all political parties be vigilant at the polling station. That is where the election is going to be won or lost.”



Already the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama cautioned of the posture of the Electoral Commission and the ruling party and has emphasized that neither he nor his party will accept the results of a flawed election come December 7, 2020, when Ghana goes to the poll.



