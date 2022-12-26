NDC electing 'propagandist' Fifi Kwetey as General Secretary worrying - Ex-NPP Youth Organizer

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is claiming the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected the chief propagandist in Ghana’s politics into its national executive fold as General Secretary.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate 106.9 FM, an aide to Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the NDC only takes delight in throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians reason they elected a Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey a former propaganda secretary of the party as its General Secretary.



The former NPP Youth Organizer of the Suame Constituency says what the NDC has done is confirm they are not ready to tell the electorate of their policies and programs ahead of the 2024 elections but lies.



“The NDC has elected the chief propagandist in Ghana to their national office, Fiifi Kwetey is a competent propagandist and he has proven that over the years. I hope Ghanaians can remember him from 2008, when he said free SHS was all “lie be lie”. Richard Agyemang recounted.

“How can such a person be made General Secretary of any party, the NDC needs to get serious. I am not surprised this is a party that can sell cassava to you as yam, you can’t trust them one bit. Now they have just elected liars to direct them, no wonder”. He added



The NDC within the past two weeks embarked on elections of its national officers. The aftermath of the exercise has been greeted with mixed feelings whereas some have suggested the party elected competent individuals. But some are also of the view the elected officers are propagandists and can never be trusted.