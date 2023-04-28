NDC elections: Parliamentary primaries of Ayawaso West Wuogon, 14 other constituencies suspended

NDC flag

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly put on hold the parliamentary primaries for 15 constituencies.

The decision to put the primaries on hold was taken at a meeting of the committee held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



According to a news report by 3news.com, the NDC FEC did not give any reasons for the suspension of the parliamentary primaries in the 15 constituencies.



It, however, indicated that it is working to resolve some issues that have come up in the affected constituencies.



“FEC is working diligently to ensure that issues bedevilling the above constituencies are dealt with and announce a new date for the primaries in due course,” 3news.com quoted the committee.



The primaries were originally scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023 for all the NDC’s 276 constituencies.



The affected constituencies include Ayawaso West Wuogon, Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains South, Lower West Akim, Adansi Asokwa, Mampong and Odododiodoo,

The rest are Amenfi East, Gomoa Central, Akontombra, Tano North, Manhyia South, Assin North, and Effutu.



