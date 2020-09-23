NDC exaggerating disparities in voter registration exhibition- Obiri Boahene

Nana Obiri Boahen is NPP Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is exaggerating disparities in voter registration exhibition.

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has criticised the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) for conducting the voter exhibition exercise within eight days.



He said this duration is woefully inadequate for such an important exercise which forms part of the preparation for this year’s elections.



The EC started the exhibition exercise on Friday, September 18 and it is expected to end on Friday, September 25, ahead of the December 7 polls.



“The NDC wishes to emphatically state that since the inception of the Fourth Republic, our otherwise respected EC presents to the people of Ghana such a malformed and anaemic register going into a major election.

“While we present to you impeccable evidence of anomalies on the provisional register, we will encourage Ghanaians to visit the exhibition centers to see for yourself the mess that the Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare-led EC has created” , Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said in a press statement.



Citing the Ashaiman Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey whose name was allegedly omitted from the 2020 provisional voters’ register and found in another register later, Nana Obiri Boahene said the act was to make the EC unpopular.



“Let me put this thing on record and let me repeat that the NPP as party doesn’t need the support of the EC to win the elections. It will never happen. The track record o the PP from the 50’s till date speaks for us”, he added.