NDC executives charged to monitor Thursday's voter registration

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has charged all the 34 constituency executives to spend all their time at the various Electoral Commission (EC) offices on October 1, 2020.

The NDC Chairman said all the executives should be vigilant during the one-day voter registration exercise.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will re-open the voter register on Thursday to give opportunity to those who have attained the age of 18 and citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended registration exercise to do so.



The registration is expected to take place in the district offices nationwide from 7am to 6pm.



Speaking at the launch of the Ablekuma West Constituency campaign on Sunday, September 27, Mr. Ade Coker alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has planned to rig the elections, therefore the exercise is meant to register those who are not meant to register.



He said the NPP has planned to register their members who came to Ghana after the airport was reopened and so the executives in all the constituencies should spend their time at the district offices to ensure that those registering are indeed from the constituency.

The Ablekuma West NDC Candidate, Rev Kweku Addo, sharing his seven thematic pillars, pledged to the constituents to institute a regular meeting with them to ensure their needs are addressed.



He added that education and sports development, empowerment support and infrastructural development would be backbone of his tenure.



Rev Addo noted that sanitation, security and recreational facilities would be created in the constituency.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, who is also the former Mayor of Accra, alluded that he knew the challenges in the Constituency and Rev Addo would be in a better position to solve them.