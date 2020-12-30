NDC finally files petition, Mahama to address nation at 8pm

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed its long-awaited petition to challenge results of the December 7 elections.

The petition was filed at 12 midday, the party said in a statement on Wednesday, December 30.



It was filed on behalf of former president John Dramani Mahama by his lawyers.



The statement issued by NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.



“It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”



Apropos the petition, John Dramani Mahama will be addressing the nation at 8:00pm.



The NDC rejected results of the elections a day after it was declared by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



Mrs Mensa had announced incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls with 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.3 percent.

At the press conference to express his dissent to the results declared, Mr Mahama described Mrs Mensa’s actions as an illegality, then announcing his intention to take the legal course, aside other action, to reverse the declaration.



“On account of this, my party is confident that what has happened is a violation of the law. It is a violation of due process and, therefore, tantamount to an illegality.



“It is also a violation of an understanding we hold dear in this country, an understanding that this is not dictatorship or a monarchy run by a single family for the benefit of a family.



“Ghana belongs to the people of Ghana, all of the people of Ghana.”



Supporters of the party, prior to the legal action, have staged numerous demonstrations across the nation to register their repugnance to the outcome of the elections.







Below is the full statement;



PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



30th December, 2020



The National Democratic Congress, wishes to inform the general public that at about 12PM this afternoon, the leader and Presidential Candidate of the party, H.E John Dramani Mahama, caused his lawyers to file a Petition in the Supreme Court of Ghana to challenge the 2020 Presidential Election Results Declaration by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.



H.E John Dramani Mahama shall be addressing the nation at 8PM today on the petition filed and other related matters.



The under-listed personalities have been assigned as Spokespersons on the matter and may be contacted by the media after the Petitioner’s address to the nation and throughout the hearing of the matter:



1. Hon. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Esq. - Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

2. Hon. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq.- MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



3. Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba Esq. - Member of NDC Legal Team



4. Hon. Alex Segbefia Esq.- Director of International Relations, NDC



5. Abraham Amaliba Esq. - Director Legal, NDC



6. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.- National Communications Officer, NDC



7. Kakra Essamuah Esq.- NDC Communications Director



8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari Esq. - Special Aide and Spokesperson of HE John Dramani Mahama



9. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. - Member of NDC legal team

Signed,



Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia



(General Secretary)



