'NDC full of babies with sharp teeth who run their mouths like running stomachs' - Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah.jpeg NPP Deputy Communications Director, Ernest Owusu Bempah

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has described the National Democratic Congress as a political party 'full of babies with sharp teeth.'

According to Owusu-Bempah, the late Jerry John Rawlings was the only brave person that the NDC produced and the current leaders of the party are cowards who are only 'run their mouths like running stomachs.'

He described the NDC's Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi and the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George as toddlers who were clueless.

“There is no brave man in NDC again after Rawlings, Rawlings was the only brave man, the rest are cowards. Sammy Gyamfi and Sam George are toddlers, they know nothing," he said.

“Sam George has nothing, he is a coward, they are just babies with sharp teeth who run their mouths like running stomachs but when it comes to real men they just talk, talk is cheap. I am daring the NDC to tell us if anyone is a man," he added.

“If they try any violence in the elections we will crash them, we don’t want any violence in the elections, it will be peaceful, free and fair but if they try we will crash all of them,” Owusu-Bempah said on Sunday, April 9.

